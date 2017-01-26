Dodge Viper ACR racks up one more tra...

Dodge Viper ACR racks up one more track record

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MotorAuthority

A bit over a year ago, Dodge took the Viper in ACR trim to 13 top tracks across North America and set records at all of them . One of these was Laguna Seca where the car managed to outmuscle both the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MotorAuthority.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) 4 hr Eyes on Christ 10,399
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Jan 13 Mom09276 1
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan 4 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec '16 My Tats 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC