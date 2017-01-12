Crime 4 mins ago 11:59 a.m.2 sought in Rowan Co. home invasion shooting
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. Deputies in Rowan County are searching for two men they say are responsible for a shooting during a home invasion in Salisbury. On Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road around 7 p.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|10 hr
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec 28
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec 26
|My Tats
|2
|Officials: Potential for violence from fake new...
|Dec 22
|WelbyMD
|68
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC