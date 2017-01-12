Crime 4 mins ago 11:59 a.m.2 sought in Rowan Co. home invasion shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. Deputies in Rowan County are searching for two men they say are responsible for a shooting during a home invasion in Salisbury. On Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road around 7 p.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.

