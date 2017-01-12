Crime 4 mins ago 11:59 a.m.2 sought i...

Crime 4 mins ago 11:59 a.m.2 sought in Rowan Co. home invasion shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. Deputies in Rowan County are searching for two men they say are responsible for a shooting during a home invasion in Salisbury. On Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road around 7 p.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! 10 hr Mom09276 1
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan 4 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec 26 My Tats 2
News Officials: Potential for violence from fake new... Dec 22 WelbyMD 68
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC