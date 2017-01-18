CBS affiliate's 'big question': Why no law enforcement investigation of 'Pizzagate' allegations?

Last month, Edgar M. Welch of Salisbury, N.C., was arrested after he fired a gun inside Comet Ping Pong, a popular pizza joint in Northwest Washington, D.C. The incident was huge news because of its provenance: Conspiracy theorists on the Internet, based on off-kilter deductions from the hacked and leaked emails of former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, had posited that Comet was a base of operations for a child sex ring. So Welch made a visit to "self-investigate" things.

