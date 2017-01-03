Australian City Has 10 Gigabit Aspira...

Australian City Has 10 Gigabit Aspirations

Gigabit City? Pshaw! The Australian city of Adelaide is making a play to boast that it can offer way more than just a gigabit. It' shooting for 10 Gbps.

