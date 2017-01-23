After asking police for help in Lowe's, two men arrested
The first encounter that Derek Daniels, 34, and Jonathan Patton, 29, had with police was pleasant enough, but the second encounter ended badly for the two men. According to the report, those men and a third, unidentified man, were in Lowe's on Faith Road Monday night when they asked a Salisbury police officer if he knew where they could find a particular type of light bulb.
