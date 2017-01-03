$500,000 bond for man with long crimi...

$500,000 bond for man with long criminal record

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WBTV

A Rowan County many with a criminal record that goes back to 1973 is being held in the Rowan County jail under a bond of $500,000 because he failed to appear in court. Court records for Hannah show several stints in prison on various charges that first appear when he was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering in Rowan County in 1973.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan 4 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec 26 My Tats 2
News Officials: Potential for violence from fake new... Dec 22 WelbyMD 68
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Dec 20 Married in 10,385
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,727,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC