Winners announced for best downtown window displays
From the City of Salisbury : Salisbury's Community Appearance Commission members recently selected winners for the annual Holiday Storefront Decorations Awards. This is the twelfth consecutive year of applauding downtown merchants whose window displays best celebrate the holiday season.
