U. S. grand jury returns indictment against Edgar Welch in Comet Ping Pong incursion

Edgar Maddison Welch, 28 of Salisbury, N.C., surrenders to police Dec. 4 outside Comet Ping Pong. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday bringing two additional charges against a North Carolina man accused of commandeering a Washington pizza restaurant with an assault-style rifle on Dec. 4. Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Salisbury, N.C., charged Tuesday by police complaint with a federal count of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition, was also accused in the indictment of two D.C. offenses assault with a dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.