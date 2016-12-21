Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights
Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.
