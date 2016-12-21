Salisbury releases city's holiday operating schedule

City office buildings, including the Salisbury Service Center and four recreation centers, will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. The Street Division will not offer limb or leaf collection Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 or Monday, Jan 2. Salisbury Transit will operate on a limited schedule from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

