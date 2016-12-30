Rowan Chamber names new volunteer leaders for 2017
Tim Norris of Healthcare Management Consultants in Salisbury takes over as chairman of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce as the new year begins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Thu
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Thu
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Wed
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec 26
|My Tats
|2
|Officials: Potential for violence from fake new...
|Dec 22
|WelbyMD
|68
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Dec 20
|Married in
|10,385
|New York restaurant threatened by callers
|Dec 11
|Fcvk tRump
|21
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC