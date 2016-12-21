Photo courtesy Liz Hood
On Saturday, more than two thousand live green Christmas wreaths were placed on headstones at the National Cemetery annex on the grounds of the VA Medical Center in Salisbury in Salisbury. Wreaths were also placed on many of the headstones at the National Cemetery location off Military Avenue.
