New details emerge in 'Pizzagate' case, as charges move to federal courthouse

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed new federal charges and revealed fresh details about alleged "Pizzagate" gunman Edgar Maddison Welch, the 28-year-old Salisbury, N.C., resident now at the center of a media storm. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia charged Welch with interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit an offense or with knowledge or reasonable cause to believe that an offense would be committed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.