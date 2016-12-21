Man who fired shots in DC pizza parlor expected in court
Welch, who fired an assault riffle multiple times inside a pizza restaurant in the nation's capital whil... Family members noticed a change in the man charged with firing an assault rifle in a Washington pizza parlor after he hit a 13-year-old pedestrian with his car in October, his parents said. Family members noticed a change in the man charged with firing an assault rifle in a Washington pizza parlor after he hit a 13-year-old pedestrian with his car in October, his parents said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials: Potential for violence from fake new...
|Thu
|WelbyMD
|68
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Dec 20
|Married in
|10,385
|New York restaurant threatened by callers
|Dec 11
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|Now a New York pizzeria faces a Pizzagatea threats
|Dec 10
|Fcvk tRump
|9
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Nov 28
|Tosha
|95
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Nov 26
|SarahDyer
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Trump daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC