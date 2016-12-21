Man who fired shots in DC pizza parlor expected in court

Welch, who fired an assault riffle multiple times inside a pizza restaurant in the nation's capital whil... Family members noticed a change in the man charged with firing an assault rifle in a Washington pizza parlor after he hit a 13-year-old pedestrian with his car in October, his parents said. Family members noticed a change in the man charged with firing an assault rifle in a Washington pizza parlor after he hit a 13-year-old pedestrian with his car in October, his parents said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.