Man charged in several break-ins in Rowan and surrounding counties
According to the report, during the course of a lengthy investigation involving recent break-ins and larcenies from businesses in Rowan County, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division developed Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 34, of Salisbury, as the suspect. Over the Christmas weekend, Holshouser was arrested and linked to several recent break-ins, including three break-ins to the Raja Mart on Mooresville Road that occurred in August.
