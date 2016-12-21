Jewish family blamed for Christmas pl...

Jewish family blamed for Christmas play cancellation

Thursday Dec 22

A Jewish family has fled Lancaster County, Pa., after the cancellation of a fifth-grade production of "A Christmas Carol" was partially blamed on them by conservative news outlets. The Hempfield School District said the extra time the non-curricular event required and not complaints about the line "God bless us, every one!" prompted cancellation, according to a story on PennLive.

