DA: No charges filed in case of child left in hot car in Salisbury
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook announced on Thursday that no charges would be filed in the case of a 2-year-old child who died after being left in a car on the grounds of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salisbury. In a press release provided to WBTV, District Attorney Cook said that after a comprehensive investigation, she did not believe that criminal charges are warranted.
