DA: No charges filed in case of child...

DA: No charges filed in case of child left in hot car in Salisbury

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WBTV

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook announced on Thursday that no charges would be filed in the case of a 2-year-old child who died after being left in a car on the grounds of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salisbury. In a press release provided to WBTV, District Attorney Cook said that after a comprehensive investigation, she did not believe that criminal charges are warranted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... 2 hr little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Mon My Tats 2
News Officials: Potential for violence from fake new... Dec 22 WelbyMD 68
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Dec 20 Married in 10,385
News New York restaurant threatened by callers Dec 11 Fcvk tRump 21
News Now a New York pizzeria faces a Pizzagatea threats Dec 10 Fcvk tRump 9
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Nov 28 Tosha 95
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,962 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC