Couponing mom attacked for holding up grocery store line

Tuesday Dec 13

A "couponing" Tennessee mother says she was physically attacked inside a grocery store by a customer who complained she was holding up the line. The woman says a man started verbally harassing her, and when she tried to leave, she said he grabbed her by the back of the neck and slammed her head into a grocery cart.

