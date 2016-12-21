New River Conservancy and New River State Park announce the purchase and permanent protection of 22-acres of land along the South Fork New River. The Lipe Property, purchased on Tue, Dec. 6, joins a 2013 acquisition known as the Perry Property and the 2004 New River Heights Property, assembling a continuous 226-acre tract of New River State Park protected riverfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.