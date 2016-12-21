A real consequence of fake news: Someone threatens to kill you
Edgar Maddison Welch, 28 of Salisbury, N.C., surrenders to police on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C. Welch, who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant, was charged with four counts, including felony assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a gun without a licence. Multi-award-winning journalist Diana Swain is the senior investigative correspondent for CBC News and host of The Investigators on CBC News Network.
