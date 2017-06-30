Severe thunderstorm warning in effect...

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Detroit, Ann Arbor

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: MLive.com

The National Weather Service issued the warning until 8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 22 for southeastern Washtenaw and southwestern Wayne counties. The storms could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

