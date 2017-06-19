Police arrest driver accused of fleeing crash south of Saline
Police had been attempting to pull over a speeding driver in the area, but the driver crashed their vehicle about 8:30 a.m. Monday on Stony Creek Road between Saline Milan Road and Willow Road, said Derrick Jackson of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.
