Michigan Women's Open: Sarah Hoffman One Shot off Lead of Kristin Coleman
THOMPSONVILLE Sarah Hoffman of Saline is headed with the Symetra Tour to Tullymore Golf Resort in Canadian Lakes this weekend, but she made sure to stop in first at Crystal Mountain Resort and play the Michigan Women's Open Championship. "It's one of my favorite tournaments," she said after shooting a 3-under 69 on the Mountain Ridge course to stand one shot off the lead of fellow Symetra Tour player Kristin Coleman of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., through the first round of the $40,000 championship at Crystal Mountain Resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garry Parris
|1 hr
|Smee
|1
|Michigan's Jim Harbaugh joins YouTube
|Jul 8
|MichLuver
|1
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr '17
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr '17
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|Norgren (NAS) formerly Syron Engineering- Salin... (May '11)
|Feb '16
|Disgusted
|20
Find what you want!
Search Saline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC