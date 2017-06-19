H. David Elmer
H. David Elmer, 70, of Daggett, Mi., passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Oscar G. Johnson V.A. Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Mi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr '17
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr '17
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr '17
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Congrats
|236
|Norgren (NAS) formerly Syron Engineering- Salin... (May '11)
|Feb '16
|Disgusted
|20
Find what you want!
Search Saline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC