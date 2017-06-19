Saline schools proposal to team up with Planned Parenthood for sex ed rejected by public
After a public meeting and online survey yielded many negative opinions, Saline Area Schools will not move forward with a plan to partner with Planned Parenthood to teach sex education. The proposed sex education curriculum would have included lessons on contraceptive methods and LGBTQ issues.
