Community rallies around 8-year-old girl with brain cancer
The 8-year-old is a third grader at Saline's Woodland Meadows Elementary School. She likes playing on her iPad, enjoys Christian music and is an Uno champion, said her mother, Shannon Hennessey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr '17
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr '17
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr '17
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Congrats
|236
|Norgren (NAS) formerly Syron Engineering- Salin... (May '11)
|Feb '16
|Disgusted
|20
Find what you want!
Search Saline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC