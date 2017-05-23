Burberry to move about 300 roles to L...

Burberry to move about 300 roles to Leeds from London

Thursday May 4

May 4 British luxury brand Burberry plans to move around 300 jobs from London to a new office in Leeds, northern England, to consolidate its back-office operations and cut costs. The company said on Thursday the new office would open in October and help to cut costs because it would be able to reduce office space in London.

