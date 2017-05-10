Michigan families adopt over 1,500 animals during Empty the Shelters
More than 1,500 animals from 66 facilities across Michigan went home with a family of their own Saturday, April 29, as part of Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event. The 1,530 animals adopted included dogs, cats and even rabbits, and emptied nearly 20 shelters throughout the day, according to Facebook post from the Bissell Pet Foundation .
