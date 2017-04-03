International Trade Lessons for the N...

International Trade Lessons for the New York Times

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Beat the Press

The New York Times told readers that Mexico is preparing to "play the corn card" in its negotiations with Donald Trump. The piece warns: "Now corn has taken on a new role - as a powerful lever for Mexican officials in the run-up to talks over Nafta , the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beat the Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Sun lol 5
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 30 Congrats 236
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 28 Alex Wong 7
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar 24 Louis 131
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Mar 11 Tom L in NC 7
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
See all Saline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saline Forum Now

Saline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Saline, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC