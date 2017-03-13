Prepare for summer at Briarwood Mall'...

Prepare for summer at Briarwood Mall's Camp Expo Saturday in Arbor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: MLive.com

It's time to start thinking about summer camps for the kids, and Briarwood Mall is hosting an event that brings some of the options into one place. The annual "Spring Into Summer" Camp Expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Briarwood Mall , 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... 10 hr Any 5
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Wed watch and see 1
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Mar 11 Tom L in NC 7
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
See all Saline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saline Forum Now

Saline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Saline, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC