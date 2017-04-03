New Emagine movie theater has 1,000 r...

New Emagine movie theater has 1,000 recliners, 48-foot screen

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: MLive.com

Whether its to a magical kingdom or a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Saline's new Emagine Entertainment theater is prepared to take visitors where they want to go. The 54,000-square-foot movie theater is celebrating its grand opening Saturday, March 18 at 1335 E. Michigan Ave. in the Commons at Saux Trail retail complex.

