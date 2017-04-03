New Emagine movie theater has 1,000 recliners, 48-foot screen
Whether its to a magical kingdom or a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Saline's new Emagine Entertainment theater is prepared to take visitors where they want to go. The 54,000-square-foot movie theater is celebrating its grand opening Saturday, March 18 at 1335 E. Michigan Ave. in the Commons at Saux Trail retail complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar '17
|WhatPhartt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Saline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC