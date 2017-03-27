Emagine Entertainment movie theater opening in Saline

Emagine Entertainment is celebrating the opening of its 10th movie theater in Michigan with a grand opening Saturday, March 18, in Saline. Located at 1335 E. Michigan Ave., the latest Emagine theater measures 54,000-square-feet and offers 1,000 seats in 9 different auditoriums decked out with state-of-the-art sound systems and power recliners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.