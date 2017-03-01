Saline's Emagine Entertainment theate...

Saline's Emagine Entertainment theater opening St. Patrick's Day weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: MLive.com

A new Emagine Entertainment movie theater in Saline is opening St. Patrick's Day weekend, and hosting a grand-opening celebration to support local charities. In October 2016, CEO Paul Glantz said the new movie theater would open around Valentine's Day, but he recently told the Ann Arbor News that construction took longer than expected and the grand opening is now taking place Friday, March 17. "We like to host a grand opening party whenever we open a theater, and we're fond of feeding local charities," Glantz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saline Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Feb 7 Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb 4 hollyleaf 234
more fun than a hijjab Jan '17 badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Jan '17 badam 2
arabs go home before we loose our food stamps Jan '17 allahahaha 1
See all Saline Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saline Forum Now

Saline Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saline Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Saline, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC