Saline's Emagine Entertainment theater opening St. Patrick's Day weekend
A new Emagine Entertainment movie theater in Saline is opening St. Patrick's Day weekend, and hosting a grand-opening celebration to support local charities. In October 2016, CEO Paul Glantz said the new movie theater would open around Valentine's Day, but he recently told the Ann Arbor News that construction took longer than expected and the grand opening is now taking place Friday, March 17. "We like to host a grand opening party whenever we open a theater, and we're fond of feeding local charities," Glantz said.
