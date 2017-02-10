Protesters leave 20K candy hearts at Rep. Walberg's office in Jackson
That's what a group of protesters asked of Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, during a protest Tuesday morning at Walberg's offices in Jackson. The group of approximately 30 protesters dropped off 20,000 "conversation heart" candies as part of a Valentine's Day gathering where they sought to arrange a meeting with Walberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|hollyleaf
|234
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan '17
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan '17
|badam
|2
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan '17
|allahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC