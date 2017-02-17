Bryce Wolma to Arizona: Three-star tight end signs with the Wildcats
Over the past few years, the Arizona Wildcats have slowly - very slowly - started to integrate the tight end into the offense, with Josh Kern and Trevor Wood starting to see more snaps and Kern even adding a touchdown. The Wildcats continue to move in that direction with this recruiting class, as they've signed three-star tight end Bryce Wolma out of Saline High School in Saline, Michigan.
