Bank of Ann Arbor completes merger with Bank of Birmingham
A merger of two banking systems in southeastern Michigan has resulted in an organization worth $2.7 billion in combined total assets that will carry the name of Bank of Ann Arbor. A statement from Bank of Ann Arbor and Bank of Birmingham announced the completion of the merger as of Friday, Jan. 6, and said the resulting organization, retaining the name of Bank of Ann Arbor , will employ 225 employees in Washtenaw, Wayne and Oakland counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
Find what you want!
Search Saline Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC