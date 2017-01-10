Bank of Ann Arbor completes merger wi...

Bank of Ann Arbor completes merger with Bank of Birmingham

Jan 10, 2017 Read more: MLive.com

A merger of two banking systems in southeastern Michigan has resulted in an organization worth $2.7 billion in combined total assets that will carry the name of Bank of Ann Arbor. A statement from Bank of Ann Arbor and Bank of Birmingham announced the completion of the merger as of Friday, Jan. 6, and said the resulting organization, retaining the name of Bank of Ann Arbor , will employ 225 employees in Washtenaw, Wayne and Oakland counties.

