After Trump immigration order, Ann Arbor schools try to reassure families, students
The Trump Administration's move to change immigration and travel policies for seven predominantly Muslim countries prompted Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift to contact the parents in her district.
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|Norgren (NAS) formerly Syron Engineering- Salin... (May '11)
|Feb '16
|Disgusted
|20
