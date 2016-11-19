Buyer Beware: Some steps to help you find a cheap used car
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: In a photo from Oct. 22, 2016 in Saline, Mich., Associated Press Auto Writer Tom Krisher cleans a wheel on a 2010 Ford Fusion that was purchased by Casey Smith, rear, after an extensive search for a used car. When shopping for a low-priced used car, three things will become evident: Some people want to swindle you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Saline Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|10 hr
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|Wolverines
|Nov 27
|The Ohio State
|2
|Where to buy baby carrots near central campus
|Nov '16
|IIKII
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saline Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC