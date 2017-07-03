Trail Opens To Public Making Big Sur ...

Trail Opens To Public Making Big Sur Accessible Again, By Foot Anyway

A trail that had previously only technically been open to locals has now been made accessible to the public, giving at least Northern Californians and tourists coming from the north a way in to Big Sur to visit campsites, hotels, and any restaurants that have managed to stay open there. The trail traversing across Pfeiffer Canyon had been very narrow and dangerous, but as the Mercury News is reporting , it's been widened and improved and the first tourists in months - at least those who can't afford helicopter rides - arrived via the trail on Saturday.

