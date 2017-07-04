With the return of safe and sane fireworks the Salinas Police and Fire Departments prep for fireworks enforcement on the Fourth of July Salinas law enforcement preps for July Fourth With the return of safe and sane fireworks the Salinas Police and Fire Departments prep for fireworks enforcement on the Fourth of July Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/07/04/salinas-law-enforcement-preps-july-fourth/449301001/ The Fourth of July is typically associated with barbecues, picnics, and parades, but in Salinas, it is also synonymous with illegal fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.