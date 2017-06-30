Pet owners advised to keep their animals indoors over Fourth of July

Monterey County >> Both the Salinas and Monterey County Animal Services along with the SPCA of Monterey County are reminding pet owners about the dangers that stem from the Fourth of July festivities and to take appropriate precautions to prevent the rise in the number of stray animals that increase dramatically at this time of year. “It's very hard on our pets,” said Beth Brookhauser, director of community outreach for the SPCA of Monterey County, referring to the loud fireworks that accompany the Fourth of July holiday.

