Pet owners advised to keep their anim...

Pet owners advised to keep their animals indoors over Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey County >> Both the Salinas and Monterey County Animal Services along with the SPCA of Monterey County are reminding pet owners about the dangers that stem from the Fourth of July festivities and to take appropriate precautions to prevent the rise in the number of stray animals that increase dramatically at this time of year. “It's very hard on our pets,” said Beth Brookhauser, director of community outreach for the SPCA of Monterey County, referring to the loud fireworks that accompany the Fourth of July holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues Jun 29 Neal Peifer 1
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies (Nov '16) Jun 25 ZipWreck 3
Help me get home Jun 23 roy cohn esq 9
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) Jun 21 Mari Cone 9
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May '17 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May '17 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May '17 Govmt Insider News 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,758 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC