Mural honoring dead bicyclist finally finished

SALINAS >> Maria Rodriguez will likely never stop wondering what her son would be doing now. Would he have continued studying art? Would he have established an art academy for children? But the dreams of Adrian Garcia were truncated three years ago, when the 27-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident on July 5, 2014.

