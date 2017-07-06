Illegal fireworks suspected in Salinas house blaze
Illegal fireworks suspected in Salinas house blaze Illegal fireworks are the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a house in east Salinas. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/07/06/illegal-fireworks-suspected-salinas-house-blaze/454160001/ Illegal fireworks are the likely cause of a house that was severely damaged by fire just before midnight on July Fourth Illegal fireworks are the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a home at 333 Quilla St. in a residential section of east Salinas just before midnight on the Fourth of July.
