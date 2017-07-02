How do I battle this unfair Social Se...

How do I battle this unfair Social Security penalty?

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: New York Post

I received a letter from a Social Security office in Salinas, Calif., even though I live in Manhattan, saying that my income in 2013 was more than I was allowed and that I will be penalized $4,000. The money would be taken from my and my wife's benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues Jun 29 Neal Peifer 1
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies (Nov '16) Jun 25 ZipWreck 3
Help me get home Jun 23 roy cohn esq 9
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) Jun 21 Mari Cone 9
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May '17 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May '17 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May '17 Govmt Insider News 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,535 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC