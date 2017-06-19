What's next for fireworks in Salinas?

What's next for fireworks in Salinas?

What's next for fireworks in Salinas? The sale and use of legal fireworks in Salinas is around the corner with July 4th Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2tGzD5t In preparation for the Fourth of July, TNT, one of the largest fireworks companies in the U.S., will run an advertisement on Salinas' fireworks laws. The sale and use of state-approved fireworks run from noon June 28 through July 5, according to the city of Salinas' `safe and sane' fireworks ordinance .

