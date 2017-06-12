View Press Release
Each student will receive $2,500 to support their upcoming college education, and the awards are renewable up to three years for a total scholarship of up to $10,000 per student. "We are incredibly honored to support the continued education of these outstanding, bright students and members of the National Vision family," said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision.
