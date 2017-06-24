Victim families face killers, and the remarkable happens

Victim families use their pain to help murderers change In hopes of preventing other murders, parents of murder victims visit with convicted murders. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/24/victim-families-use-their-pain-help-murderers-change/409191001/ Angie Ortega speaks about the death of her daughter Lorraine with inmates at the Correctional Training Facility state prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.