UPDATED: Man shot by Salinas police after high-speed pursuit.
Salinas police shot a man Tuesday afternoon before he led officers on a high-speed chase throughout the city, including two attempts to run over police officers, on Tuesday afternoon. Officers began following a car in South Salinas around 2pm, but stopped their pursuit because the man was driving erratically.
