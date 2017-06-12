UPDATED: Man shot by Salinas police a...

UPDATED: Man shot by Salinas police after high-speed pursuit.

Salinas police shot a man Tuesday afternoon before he led officers on a high-speed chase throughout the city, including two attempts to run over police officers, on Tuesday afternoon. Officers began following a car in South Salinas around 2pm, but stopped their pursuit because the man was driving erratically.

