UnitedAg Adds Seven New Farmworker Health & Wellness Clinics

UNITEDAG ADDS SEVEN NEW FARMWORKER HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINICS Jun. 27, 2017 Source: UnitedAg news release sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association representing more than 650 organizations in California and Arizona, today announced it is adding seven new health and wellness clinics to its growing network that serves California farmworkers and their families.

