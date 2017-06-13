Trail connecting two parts of Big Sur...

Trail connecting two parts of Big Sur may open to public by July 1

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Officials hope the trail connecting the two segments of Big Sur severed by the downed Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge will open to the general public July 1, with a shuttle service bringing visitors to the footpath on one end and picking them up on the other. "Were really enthusiastic about it," said Supervisor Mary Adams, who represents Big Sur on the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) Jun 6 April Dahl 6
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May 31 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Help me get home Apr '17 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC